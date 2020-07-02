Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 85.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,255 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

GNK opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.