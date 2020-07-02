Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 63,116 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

