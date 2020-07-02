Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 117,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $38.26 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.