Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $821.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

