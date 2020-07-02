Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

