Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 216.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of EIGR opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

