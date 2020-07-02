Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 986,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.