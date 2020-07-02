Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,869,000 after purchasing an additional 202,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $309.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

