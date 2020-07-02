Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.91. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

