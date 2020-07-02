Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

