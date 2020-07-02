Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $97,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 72,098 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock worth $1,123,906. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

