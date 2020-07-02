Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Ardelyx worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $40,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266,221 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ardelyx Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,747 shares of company stock worth $1,228,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.