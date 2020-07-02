Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$3.00 Price Target for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) has been assigned a C$3.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEY. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.58.

PEY opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.46. The stock has a market cap of $298.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

