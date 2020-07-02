Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Tronox worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROX. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $63,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Tronox by 100.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tronox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROX shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

TROX stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

