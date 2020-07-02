TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 97.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 5,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $334,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $266,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.10.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

