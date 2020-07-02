Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $418.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

