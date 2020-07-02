Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 46,763 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,763 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Iamgold by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Iamgold Corp has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

