Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 173 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

