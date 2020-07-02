Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,676 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 713.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 115,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

