Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 15,503 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 860.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.