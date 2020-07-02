Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 348.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 28.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $459.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $513.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.