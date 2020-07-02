Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 793 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.