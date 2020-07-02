Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 128,627 Shares of GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GEE Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JOB opened at $0.55 on Thursday. GEE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

