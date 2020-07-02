Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 16,973 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of LL opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

