Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $360.18

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $360.18 and last traded at $360.12, with a volume of 459220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,308,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,711,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.8% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

