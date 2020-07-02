The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

CG opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -464.83 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,980,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

