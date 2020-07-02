Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TME opened at $13.46 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

