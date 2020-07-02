SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

SNDE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

SNDE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

