Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.90

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.82, with a volume of 6836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $438,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

