State Street Corp Raises Stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Bridgford Foods worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 210.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of BRID stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.