State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GNC were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GNC by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,597,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNC opened at $0.55 on Thursday. GNC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.21.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). GNC had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $472.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNC. ValuEngine lowered GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

GNC Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

