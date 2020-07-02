State Street Corp Acquires 12,812 Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Qutoutiao worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

QTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

QTT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Qutoutiao Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

