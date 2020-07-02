Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.98) price target (down from GBX 820 ($10.09)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.67 ($7.20).
Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 368.40 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.03.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
Read More: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.