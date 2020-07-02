Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($8.98) price target (down from GBX 820 ($10.09)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.67 ($7.20).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 368.40 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.03.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

