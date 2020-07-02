STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

