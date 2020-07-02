Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,565,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.