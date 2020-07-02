Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $511,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,776 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $336,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,102 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,240.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,991,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,118,321 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

