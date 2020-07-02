Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.