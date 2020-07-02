Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 272,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,500.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

