Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 187 at Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 187 ($2.30) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.29 ($2.65).

SPT stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($381,069.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 155 shares of company stock valued at $37,902.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

