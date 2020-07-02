Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Trading Up 50%

Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) were up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 4,835,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,147% from the average daily volume of 387,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

