SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

SM stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 5.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

