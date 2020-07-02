Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 21.4%

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 306,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 121,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.41 target price on shares of Sirios Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

