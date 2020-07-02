Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

SSTI opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.68 million, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shotspotter by 59.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter worth about $3,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

