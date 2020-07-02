Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 101,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 136,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.79.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.82 million for the quarter.

In other Select Sands news, Director Steven Harold Goldman bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$312,500.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

