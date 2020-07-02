Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.13

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.13 and last traded at C$23.13, with a volume of 12957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$75,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,330 shares in the company, valued at C$889,236.04. Also, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.30, for a total transaction of C$182,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,460. Insiders sold 50,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,607 over the last quarter.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

