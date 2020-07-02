Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $109,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,285.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,026 shares of company stock worth $534,521. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43).

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.