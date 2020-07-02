Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.30

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 240696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Peñoles property that covers an area of approximately 6,862 hectares located in Durango, Mexico; a 100% interest the Tajitos gold project, which covers an area of 61 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico; the La Silla project that includes 2 mining concessions covering an area of 2,070.78 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Thor copper project, which covers an area of 128 square kilometers located in Sonora, Mexico.

