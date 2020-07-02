Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 82,090 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.83. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,353.75. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,007 shares of company stock worth $1,081,559 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

