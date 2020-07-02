Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) recently:

6/26/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $112.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/8/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $165.00.

6/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22.

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.