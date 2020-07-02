Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $931.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

